Puri-Durg Express to be cancelled for five days

Bhubaneswar: Due to safety related work underway for 3rd line between Durg and Rasmara railway stations (Howrah-Mumbai main line), train services have been affected with cancellation of a few trains from and through East Coast Railway (ECoR) jurisdiction.

Accordingly, the Durg-Jagadalpur-Durg Express via Raipur-Titilagarh would be cancelled on May 9, 11 and 14 from Durg and on May 10, 12 and 15 from Jagadalpur.

Similarly, the Puri-Durg-Puri Express scheduled to leave Puri from May 10 to 14 and Durg from May 11 to 15 would remain cancelled.

This apart, for construction of Limited Height Subways (LHSs) in Dhanmandal-Barithengada-Byree stations in Jajpur-Cuttack Railway Section, traffic cum power block have been taken from 5.50 am to 10.20 am on May 7 resulting in cancellation, rescheduling and controlling of a few trains.

The Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger, the Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar passenger and the Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack passenger would remain cancelled on May 7.

The New Tinsukia-Chennai Express scheduled to leave New Tinsukia on May 5, the Bhubaneswar-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express, the Puri-Howrah Shatabdi Express, the Puri-Barbil and the Puri-Paradeep Express scheduled to leave Puri on May 7 would be rescheduled.

Similarly, the Barbil-Bhubaneswar Inter City, the New Delhi-Puri Nandankanan, the Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Express and the Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar Passenger would be controlled en-route for sometime on May 7.

The Railways have appealed the passengers to cooperate for this safety related modernization work.