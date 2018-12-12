Puri coop society secy caught taking bribe

By pragativadinewsservice
coop society secy caught
15

Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance sleuths today caught the secretary of Dandipur Seba Sambaya Co-operative society while taking a bribe of Rs 20000 for a data entry operator.

According to reports, the accused, Sudarshan Sahu (43), of Taraboisasan village under Balanga police limits in Puri district, had demanded the bribe from Debasis Muduli to regularise his job.

With no options left, the Muduli informed the matter to the Vigilance department which laid a trap and caught Sahu red-handed while receiving the graft.

The tainted money has been recovered from his possession and a case (52/18), under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, registered by Bhubaneswar Vigilance Police Station in this regard, the police said.

pragativadinewsservice
