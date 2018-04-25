Punjilal Meher masterminded, executed Patnagarh parcel explosion: DGP Sharma

Cuttack: Briefing media, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma today informed that the mastermind behind the Patnagarh gift parcel explosion is Punjilal Meher, the former principal of Bhainsa College of which the deceased Soumyasekhar’s mother is now the principal.

Sharma said, Punjilal had executed the plan to settle old scores with the deceased’s mother and singlehandedly plotted the whole crime.

“After initial investigation by the Bolangir police, the case was handed over to the Crime Branch. The CB officials got clinching evidences with led them to identify the main culprit. He has planned, executed this crime almost single-handedly. He himself made the bomb, went to Raipur, carrying the bomb in the shape of parcel and booked it in a courier company near the railway station there. The culprit has been arrested and will be forwarded to the court very soon,” said the DGP in a press meet here at the State Police Headquarters.

“What was his motive, and how meticulously he planned and executed without leaving any clues behind will be shared by IG Crime Branch Arun Bothra in Bolangir at a press conference very soon,” he further added.