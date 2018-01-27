Punjab’s most-wanted gangster Vicky Gounder, aide gunned down in Rajasthan

Chandigarh: Punjab’s most-wanted gangster Vicky Gounder and 2016 Nabha jailbreak mastermind Prema Lahoria were on Friday gunned down by the Punjab Police in an encounter near a village in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district.

Vicky Gounder’s real name was Harjinder Bhullar alias Jinder, a resident of Sarawan Bodla village.

In Friday’s encounter, a notorious criminal was injured while another was arrested, as per sources. Two policemen also suffered injuries in the action near Pakki village — just 50 metres from Punjab border in Rajasthan.

Two terrorists and four gangsters were freed by a dozen men in November 2016 when they arrived at Patiala’s Nabha jail, disguised as policemen with two men in handcuffs. They fled with the six after a gunfight. Later it was found that they had help on the inside too.