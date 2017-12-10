Punjab not to ban screening of ‘Padmavati’

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday made it clear that he would not stop the screening of the controversial film ‘Padmavati’ in the state.
He also reiterated his commitment to provide a level playing field to all media organisations in the state.
At an event, the Chief Minister categorically rejected the threats against the makers of ‘Padmavati’ as wrong.
He said the state governments concerned should have acted against those issuing such threats. “Such people should have been locked up,” he stressed.