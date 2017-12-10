Latest News Update

Punjab not to ban screening of ‘Padmavati’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday made it clear that he would not stop the screening of the controversial film ‘Padmavati’ in the state.

He also reiterated his commitment to provide a level playing field to all media organisations in the state.

At an event, the Chief Minister categorically rejected the threats against the makers of ‘Padmavati’ as wrong.

He said the state governments concerned should have acted against those issuing such threats. “Such people should have been locked up,” he stressed.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.2K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.9K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Zeena Zeena
4.4K
Entertainment

See first pics: Wedding ceremony of Zeena and Rudra

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top