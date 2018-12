Chandigarh: A senior Punjab minister on Saturday has demanded Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation following his remark on Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

Sidhu, on Friday ,had remarked Gandhi was his `captain’ and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a former captain in the Army.

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said if he does not consider Capt Amarinder as his captain then he should resign. He said the former cricketer has no moral responsibility to continue in the cabinet.