Punjab minister Rana Gurjit Singh resigns

Chandigarh: Punjab’s powerful cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh has submitted his resignation from the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh following allegations of corruption and money laundering against him.

The resignation is yet to be accepted by the Chief Minister, as per sources.

Rana Gurjit, who is the Irrigation and Power Minister, has courted controversies in the past few months in the multi-crore sand mining auctions done in the 10-month-old Amarinder Singh government.

