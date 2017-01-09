Latest News Update

Punjab minister to polish shoes for 3 days

Pragativadi News Service
Punjab minister punished

Amritsar: The Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, today awarded religious punishment to Punjab minister Sikander Singh Maluka after finding him guilty of distorting hymns and asked him to clean utensils in the community kitchen of the Golden Temple and shoes of devotees.

Akal Takht jathedar Gurbachan Singh announced the punishment based on a probe conducted by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee into the charges leveled against the minister.

A complainant had last month alleged that Maluka had taken part in a private function in Bhatinda where ‘ardas’ (Sikh prayer) was intentionally distorted.

Maluka appeared before the five Sikh head priests and admitted of being committing the mistake.

Singh, while pronouncing the punishment, directed him to clean utensils in the community kitchen of the Golden Temple the shoes of devotees for an hour daily for three days on the trot.

Comments

