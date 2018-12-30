Punjab, Haryana under intense cold spell

Chandigarh: Intense cold wave has engulfed Punjab and Haryana with Hisar registering as the coldest at 1.6 deg Celsius on Sunday.

Reports said Hisar settled five notches below normal, the coldest place in the two states.

Karnal, too, experienced the chill at 2 degrees Celsius, down three notches, Meteorological (MeT) Department officials said.

Regions like Narnaul and Rohtak also recorded below normal.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, braved the chill at 4 degrees Celsius, down two degrees against normal limits.

Gurdaspur in Punjab was the coldest place recording a low of 2.4 degrees.

Ludhiana experienced a cold night at 2.8 degrees Celsius. Patiala’s minimum settled at 3.4 degrees, down three notches against normal temperature.