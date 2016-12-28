PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Punishment for old notes after 31 March

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
old notes

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance or executive order under which possessing, transferring or receiving an amount of over Rs 10,000 in banned 500 and 1,000-rupee notes will be a punishable offence.

As per the ordinance, persons holding more than ten notes of the old high denomination units after March 31, 2017, would face a fine of Rs 50,000 and also face 4 year jail term. The maximum number of banned notes, of any denomination, that a person will be allowed to have is 10.

In 1978, a similar ordinance was issued to end the government’s liability after Rs 1,000, Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 notes were demonetised by the Janata Party government under Morarji Desai.

Notably, the government had, while announcing the demonetisation of the old currency on November 8, allowed holders to either exchange them or deposit in bank and post office accounts.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
38.4K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
smartphones smartphones
8.1K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
8.0K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
mahima mishra mahima mishra
6.1K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.6K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
To Top