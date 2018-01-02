Pune’s dalit violence reaches Mumbai

New Delhi: The impact of the clashes that broke out in Pune on the 200th anniversary of the Koregaon Bhima battle is now being felt in Mumbai as well.
Dalits and Marathas allegedly clashed in Pune on Monday, resulting in the death of a person.
Both Dalits and Marathas have taken to streets today and are staging ‘rasta roko’ protests across Maharashtra, including Mumbai.
Traffic was hit on the Eastern Express Highway near Mumbai, train services were affected. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident, in which a man had died.
Meanwhile, buses were also vandalised in Hadapsar, Fursungi. All bus services to Ahmednagar, Aurangabad suspended, according to sources.
Dalit groups have called for Maharashtra bandh tomorrow.