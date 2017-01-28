Pulse Polio drive from tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has planned to organise two phase pulse polio drive in state from tomorrow.

The inoculation drive will begin from Sunday in all the 30 districts of the state. It will be conducted in two phases. The first phase will be organised from January 29 to 31 while the second phase will be conducted from April 2 to 4.

A target to administer the vaccine to about 44.5 lakh children within the 0 to 5 years age group has been set out.

Earlier today, President Pranab Mukherjee launched the 2017 polio programme on nationwide scale under which about 17 crore children of less than five years age will be immunised.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the WHO had declared the country free of polio menace back on 2011 but there are threats from adjoining countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan.