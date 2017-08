Phulbani/Daringbadi: Pug marks of a tiger found in some places in the locality of Simanbadi village near Daringbadi in Kandhamal district have pushed the panic button among the local residents here.

A leopard was moving toward the forest through the backyard of one of the residents in the early morning, said an onlooker.

While the locals suspect it to be a leopard, forest rangers think it could be a Royal Bengal tiger and which can only be confirmed after the pug marks are examined.