Public, police clash in Rourkela after 2 killed in road accident

Rourkela: Tension erupted at Ring Road of the Steel City on Sunday after irate locals attacked police personnel following death of two persons, including a college student, in a road accident.

According to reports, one Manish Kumar Jaiswal, a Plus Two student of Ispat Autonomous College, and a 60-year-old man were killed after a car hit them at Saw Meal Chowk yesterday evening.

Demanding immediate arrest of the accused, hundreds of locals along with the students of the college staged a road blockade at Ring Road this morning by burning tires.

When police arrived at the spot to clear road, it failed to pacify the protesters and situation turned ugly after irate locals clashed with police.

The protesters attacked the cops by pelting stones at them in which one police official was injured. The mob also vented its ire on two police vehicles by vandalizing them.

Rourkela SP Uma Shankar Dash is monitoring the situation on the spot and forces have been deployed to bring the situation under control.