PT Usha, Anju Bobby George to attend logo unveiling ceremony of 22nd Asian Athletic Championship

Bhubaneswar: India’s sprint queen PT Usha and the first Indian athlete who won a medal at the World Championships, Anju Bobby George today reached here to attend the 22nd Asian Athletic Championship and the logo unveiling ceremony at Kalinga Stadium.

The championship has been scheduled to be held from July 1 to 4 of this year. An AFI (Athletic Federation of India) team was in the state capital to inspect the venue.

Earlier, it was finalised that the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi would host the event.

The State Government has come forward to support the event which will be staged in India for the third time, the previous editions being held in New Delhi (1989) and Pune (2013).

As per sources, nearly 800 athletes from 45 countries are expected to take part in the event. The winners will directly qualify for the World Championship in London, to be held from August 4 to 13.