Psychologists conduct counselling of Kunduli gang rape survivor

Koraput: A two-member team of Psychologists counselled the Kunduli gang rape survivor for four hours on Sunday.

The team consists of Utkal University Psychology Professor Namita Mohanty and UNICEF State Consultant Madhumita Das counselled the gangrape survivor at Dumuriput based Shalom Child Development Centre.

Rajashree Das, Koraput district child protection officer had also accompanied the counsellors. The minor girl is put in the short stay home after being discharged from the hospital.

On the other hand, the Odisha unit of Congress, under the leadership of OPCC President Prasad Harichandan, met Governor Dr. SC Jamir this afternoon and demanded a juridical probe into the entire incident.

Demanding a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh, they submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Besides, they demanded the treatment of the gangrape survivor in a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital.

The activists of the grand old political party also threatened to stage a demonstration in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, if their demands are not fulfilled within seven days.

A ninth class student of Sorisapadar village under Potangi police limits in Koraput district was allegedly gang raped by four security personnel while she was returning from the Kunduli Haat (market) on October 10. While the incident had created a huge public outcry in the state, police are still clueless of the rapists.