PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Psychologists conduct counselling of Kunduli gang rape survivor

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Kunduli gangrape

Koraput: A two-member team of Psychologists counselled the Kunduli gang rape survivor for four hours on Sunday.

The team consists of Utkal University Psychology Professor Namita Mohanty and UNICEF State Consultant Madhumita Das counselled the gangrape survivor at Dumuriput based Shalom Child Development Centre.

Rajashree Das, Koraput district child protection officer had also accompanied the counsellors. The minor girl is put in the short stay home after being discharged from the hospital.

On the other hand, the Odisha unit of Congress, under the leadership of OPCC President Prasad Harichandan, met Governor Dr. SC Jamir this afternoon and demanded a juridical probe into the entire incident.

Demanding a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh, they submitted a memorandum to the Governor. Besides, they demanded the treatment of the gangrape survivor in a Bhubaneswar-based private hospital.

The activists of the grand old political party also threatened to stage a demonstration in Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, if their demands are not fulfilled within seven days.

A ninth class student of Sorisapadar village under Potangi police limits in Koraput district was allegedly gang raped by four security personnel while she was returning from the Kunduli Haat (market) on October 10. While the incident had created a huge public outcry in the state, police are still clueless of the rapists.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
1.6K
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
977
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
Mumbai Mumbai
832
Blog

Mumbai Cricket; 500 Not Out

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top