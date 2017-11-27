‘Psycho Killer’ attempts suicide in Odisha jail

Puri: Delanga rape, murder accused ‘Psycho killer’ Buddhadeb Behera was spotted lying in a pool of blood inside Nimapara sub-jail here in the wee hours on Monday after he attempted suicide.

He is undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack in a critical condition after his suicide attempt foiled.

According to reports, Buddhadeb was spotted lying in a pool of blood by the jail authorities with cut marks on his hands and other parts of body at around 2 am. He was rushed to Nimapara hospital and later to Puri hospital.

Following the deterioration of his health condition due to excess bleeding, he was shifted to SCB Hospital in Cuttack.

Police had arrested Buddhadeb Behera, a 31-year-old labour contractor, on August 16 this year for allegedly raping and murdering a woman in a forest at Delanga of Puri district on August 2.

Behera, a native of Deogarh, was working in Andhra Pradesh and was earlier involved in similar crimes in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.

In 2012, Buddhadeb was arrested in a case of rape and murder and was lodged in jail. But in the same year, he complained of leg pain and was taken to a hospital in Deogarh from where he escaped.