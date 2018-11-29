PSLV-C43 satellite successfully injected into orbit

PSLV-C43 satellite
Sriharikota: ISRO  has successfully launched  PSLV-C43  carrying HysIS and 30 other satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) here on Thursday.

The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C43) will place the Indian and 30 co-passenger satellites from other countries in orbit. The launch of the PSLV-C43 took place at 9:58 AM IST.

Reports said the countdown for the launch began on November 28 at 5:58 IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Scientists said HysIS is an Indian earth observation developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This is the primary satellite of the PSLV-C43 mission, they added.

It also includes 1 Micro and 29 Nano satellites from 8 different countries. These satellites will be placed in a 504 km orbit by PSLV-C43, an ISRO report said.

