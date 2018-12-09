PRSI National Awards 2018: Mahanadi Coalfields bags two prizes

Bhubaneswar: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), a Government of India Enterprise and subsidiary of ‘Maharatna’ Coal India Limited, bagged two prizes at the prestigious PRSI National Awards 2018.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, Hon’ble Chief Minister, Uttrakhand gave away the awards at the inaugural session of 40th All India Public Relations Conference in Dehradun on Saturday evening.

MCL, a leading coal producer in the country, which had taken several initiatives for socio-economic development in Odisha, was also adjudged the Best Public Sector Organisation and presented with a Silver Plaque.

A corporate film titled ‘A Growing Coal Giant!’ — Which was produced in-house by the Department of Public Relations of the company — was adjudged for Bronze prize in corporate film (Hindi) category.

PRSI, short for the Public Relations Society of India, is a leading professional body of PR practitioners in the country.

The PRSI National Awards is an annual fixture where government, Public Sector, NGOs, educational/professional institutes and private sector organisations/departments competed under 28 different categories on the basis of their accomplishments, particularly in activities of Public Relations & Corporate Communication.