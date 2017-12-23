Provisional allotment letters given to Naveen Nagar Basti residents for Gadakana BMTPC houses

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) today distributed provisional allotment letters to the beneficiaries from Naveen Nagar Basti in Satya Nagar of Ward No- 34.

The people staying in the slum will be given houses at the BMTPC demonstration housing project in Gadakana. The new facility will be in ready-to move condition.

Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), established by the erstwhile Ministry of Urban Development, Government of India in July 1990, strives to promote proven innovative technologies for the benefit of society so that the new technologies and methods become popular and acceptable especially in tiny, small, medium and large-scale sectors.

The BMTPC houses, in Gadakana in G+ 3 structures are first such demonstrative project for Bhubaneswar and developed with the Pre-fabricated (Pre-Fab) technology, where the new technology has been adopted to demonstrate the same to the city.

The evacuation of this untenable slum from its existing location is the lake zone area, which will help the Lake Neutral Project to gain momentum.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had finalised the list of eligible beneficiaries after following due procedure along with community consultation. Based on the same BDA today issued the provisional allotment letters to these beneficiaries. BDA has facilitated the eligible beneficiaries to get financial assistance from banks in shape of loan for depositing them in banking contribution.

The final allotment would be done through a lottery among these beneficiaries once the beneficiary contribution would be realised.

After getting provisional allotment letter Alok Singh (32), a driver by profession, said “I am staying at Naveen Nagar Basti since 2008. I am happily accepting the offer for the BMTPC Gadakana project as I will get a permanent house with availability of basic infrastructure.’’

Duryodhan Samal (46), a dhaba owner by profession, with two sons and a daughter is also happy that after getting the provisional allotment letter. “This will help my kids to get a good environment to live in and place to stay safely and with better hygiene with all basic facilities which would beneficial in grooming them in future.’’

Prabhakar Majhi (48) another beneficiary, a skilled labour with one son and one daughter, said “this will be a blessing for me and my family as we will have a permanent roof over our head and the kids would be happy to stay in a better neighbourhood and friends.’’

The provisional allotment letters were issued today to the beneficiaries in presence of BDA and BMC officials.