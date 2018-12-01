Protesting farmer jumps off Ambedkar Bhawan, dies

New Delhi: A farmer, who came to Delhi to take part in the Kisan movement, committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of Ambedkar Bhawan on Saturday morning.

The farmer, identified as Karan Santa (45), was a resident of Kolhapur district in Maharashtra.

As soon as the incident was reported, the police reached the spot and sent the body to the post-mortem. The police have launched a probe to find out as to why the farmer took the extreme step.

According to the police, Karan Santa was part of 300 farmers who stayed in Ambedkar Bhawan. At about 3 am on Saturday, Karan jumped from the third floor of the building. The police refused to say anything in the case and are waiting for the post-mortem report.