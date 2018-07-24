Protest in Maharashtra demanding Maratha quota

Aurangabad: Maharashtra witnessed protests at various parts as Marathas outfits called for a state-wide shutdown today, a day after a man demanding reservation for the community jumped to his death in a river in Aurangabad district.

Two more people attempted suicide today. Jayant Sonavne attempted suicide by jumping into river and Jagannath Sonavne alias Guddu consumed poison in Deogaon Rangari in Aurangabad. Both are in hospital.

The Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state’s population, have been demanding for quota for Maratha people in government jobs and education.

The Maratha Kranti Morcha has given a statewide shutdown call to protest against the death of the 27-year-old farmer.

Protests were also reported in parts of Sangli and Shirdi in Ahmednagar district.

The protesters set a truck ablaze in Aurangabad’s Gangapur. They burnt tyres in front of the Osmanabad collector’s office and trains were blocked in Parbhani district.

Some Maratha Kranti Morcha workers tonsured their heads in Aurangabad’s Gangapur during their protest.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the death “unfortunate” and has appealed for calm and said the government is serious about a resolution.

A pro-reservation Maratha leader said the protests would continue until the Chief Minister apologised to the community.