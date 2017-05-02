To protect CPEC, China may interfere in Kashmir issue

Beijing: China now has a “vested interest” in mediating between India and Pakistan to resolve the Kashmir issue because of its nearly $50 billion investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) that passes through PoK, sources said.

According to an article in the Global Times, a ruling Communist Party of China publication, says that China now has a “vested interest” in mediating between India and Pakistan because of its nearly $50 billion investment in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor that passes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir(PoK).

“Given the massive investment that China has made in countries along the “One Belt, One Road”, China now has a vested interest in helping resolve regional conflicts including the dispute over Kashmir between India and Pakistan,” it said.

China’s recent mediation between Myanmar and Bangladesh over Rohingya issue shows the increased ability of Beijing in resolving conflicts beyond its borders to maintain regional stability, the article said. “China has been at the centre of a regional power shift, thus the country now needs to learn how to act as a stabilising force and conflict mediator in the region,” it said.

India has protested to China over the CPEC and is yet to name an official delegation to take part in a summit of the “One Belt, One Road” initiative, of which CPEC is a part. The summit is to be held from May 14-15.