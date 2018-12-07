Prostitution racket busted in Bhubaneswar, three detained

Bhubaneswar: A sex racket operating from an apartment near SUM Hospital under Khandagiri police limits was busted by the Commissionerate Police on Friday.

The police detained three persons in connection with the racket and rescued three women including two from West Bengal and one of Odisha.

According to sources, the QAT of the Commissionerate Police and staff of the local police station raided the apartment following a tip-off and nabbed the three accused.

Two cars, three motorcycles and some objectionable items were also seized during the raid. Besides, some incriminating articles used in the illegal trade were also seized, the police said.

According to sources, a man hailing from Ganjam district had taken the apartment on rent and was operating the illegal trade.

“The interrogation of the detained persons is underway to elicit more information regarding the sex racket and the kingpins involved in this case,” the police added.