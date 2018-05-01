Property worth crores gutted after massive fire breaks out at cotton mill in Odisha

Bolangir: Property worth crores of rupees was gutted after a massive fire broke out at a cotton mill in Kapani village under Belpana police limits in Bolangir district on Monday night.

According to sources, the fire broke out at Radharaman cotton mill when some employees were asleep. All of a sudden it spread to the entire mill causing damage of property worth over one crore.

The employees informed about the matter to the owner of the cotton mill and called the fire tenders.

Soon after getting the information, four fire tenders from Belpada and Patnagarh rushed to the spot and were pressed into service to douse the flames.

The fire spread rapidly due to the cotton and engulfed the entire mill in no time and the intensity of the fire was so high that fire fighters had to keep dousing the flames till daybreak.

Though reason of the fire was yet to be known, short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

Police has started an investigation into the matter.