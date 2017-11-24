Headlines

Property of ruling BJD increased by 7,721 per cent

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BJD

Bhubaneswar: Property of the ruling BJD has increased by 7,721% between 2005 and 2016, claimed Odisha Election Watch, a non-profit organisation, today based on a poll affidavit filed by the ruling party before the Election Commission.

According to the report by Odisha Election Watch, during 2005-06, the party’s property was Rs 24 lakh which surged to Rs 18.77 crore in 2015-16.

Similarly, liabilities of the party including loans have increased to Rs 20,60,000 from Rs 20,000 in 2005-06, the report added.

Besides, in the poll affidavit the party did not disclose loans, advances, Tax Deduction at Source (TDS) and investment, the report concluded.

