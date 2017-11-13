Project to document Prachi Valley heritage

Bhubaneswar: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) on Sunday launched a project to list and document the monuments of Prachi Valley. The project, titled “Documenting the Monuments of the Prachi Valley”, was started from Baba Bakreswar temple in Bhingarpur on City outskirts on Saturday.

Prachi Valley Civilisation is believed to have flourished on the banks of a river by the same name. Archaeological evidence points to the fact that it predates both Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro. Recent excavations have also revealed rich findings while more excavations are planned.

The Prachi originates about 10 km from Bhubaneswar. It is a tributary of the Mahanadi and flows through the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur, and the entire region of the river is termed as the Prachi Valley.

Many artefacts are frequently excavated, and surface finds of pot shreds and carvings are often discovered.

Speaking on the occasion, State Convener of INTACH AB Tripathy said without proper listing and documentation of monuments in the entire stretch of the river, an important realm of Odisha’s history will remain incomplete. Many of the old monuments have disappeared in recent years which make it all the more necessary for a proper listing of the existing vestiges, he said. Along with the tangible heritage, intangible attributes like the rich oral tradition, customs, festivals and folklore too shall be documented, Convener of Bhubaneswar Chapter SKB Narayan said.

According to Project Coordinator Anil Dhir, the six-month project aims to document nearly 350 monuments comprising temples, mathas, ghats, structures and other sites.The entire stretch of the river till the estuary will be surveyed and a comprehensive report made, Dhir said.