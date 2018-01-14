Prohibitory orders clamped at Raghogarh in MPafter BJP-Congress workers clashes

Bhopal: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh’s hometown Raghogarh in Guna district (200 km from Bhopal) has become the latest flashpoint between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPc have been clamped in Raghogarh town following violent clashes between the BJP and Congress workers on Friday late night, just a short while after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s public meeting in the town where urban local body polls are slated on January 17.

Four to five persons were injured in the clashes between the workers of the two parties in the town late on Friday night.

Importantly, the Congress MLA from Raghogarh assembly seat Jaivardhan Singh (son of Digvijaya Singh) and BJP MLA from Chachoura seat Mamta Meena were present in the town when the workers of both parties clashed with each other.

The Congress leaders, including Jaivardhan Singh, alleged that all those injured belonged to the Congress party.

Trouble started soon after the public meeting addressed by CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Raghogarh town. BJP workers and leaders alleged that some Congress workers entered the public meeting just when it was about to end and disrupted proceedings there.

With the violence getting out of control, the Guna district administration clamped prohibitory orders in Raghogarh town to ensure peace in the town, which is among the few Congress bastion left unconquered by the BJP despite being in rule in MP for over 14 years.