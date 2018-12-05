Priyanka-Nick host reception party at Delhi, exclusive pics & videos go viral

New Delhi: Post the grand royal wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, the newlywed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance in New Delhi, where they hosted their wedding reception.

The wedding reception was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was seen sharing a laugh with the newlywed couple.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas released breathtaking photos from their wedding ceremonies in Jodhpur and Priyanka’s colleagues admired how gorgeous they looked at their wedding.

Priyanka wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown and Nick wore a suit of the same label for their Christian wedding ceremony.

<>

View this post on Instagram And forever starts now… ❤️ @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:36am PST



</>

The couple looked royal in their wedding attire during their traditional Hindu ceremonies. Priyanka wore a Sabyasachi ensemble.

<>

View this post on Instagram Happiest day of my life. @priyankachopra A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Dec 4, 2018 at 4:46am PST



</>

Minutes after the exclusive photos arrived at on Priyanka’s social media accounts, messages and best wishes congratulating Priyanka and Nick poured in from the likes of Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, on the wedding video shared by Priyanka, Anushka wrote: “You guys looked beautiful together. Wish you guys a blissful and blessed forever and ever.”

Best wishes for the newlyweds have also poured in from Hollywood celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson (The Rock), with who Priyanka made her Hollywood debut in Baywatch. “Congrats, fam! So happy for you two,” read his message.

However, the couple is likely to host another reception party in Mumbai for the film fraternity.