Priyanka Chopra wins People’s Choice Awards for Quantico

Mumbai: Bollywood queen and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra won the People’s Choice Awards for Favourite Dramatic TV actress trophy for her role in “Quantico” at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards.
The award gala held at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Priyanka’s award at the People’s Choice Awards this year marks her second win at the gala.
This is the 34-year old actress’ second People’s Choice win, having been named the favourite actress in a new TV series last year.
After being announced as the winner in the favourite dramatic TV actress category, which also had Kerry Washington and Taraji P Henson as nominees, Priyanka hugged her mother, Madhu Chopra, who accompanied her at the award show, before heading to the stage.
She is prepping for her Hollywood debut opposite Dwayne Johnson with beachside movie “Baywatch”. “Baywatch” hits screens on May 26.