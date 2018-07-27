Priyanka Chopra walks out of Salman Khan’s Bharat

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra is no longer a part of Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ starring Salman Khan. The actress has walked out of the film and has conveyed her decision to the team of ‘Bharat’.

While media reports claimed that Priyanka announced her decision to exit the project to the team on Thursday saying that she has bagged a bigger project, however, rumours doing rounds that the actress has taken the decision because of her wedding to her rumoured boyfriend and American singer Nick Jonas.

‘Bharat’ director Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter to confirm the report of Priyanka exiting the project and clearly hinting that her beau Nick could be the reason for it.

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018





The shooting of the film began only recently. Salman plays a motorcycle stuntman and Disha plays a trapeze artist in a circus in the 1960s. Earlier, it was reported that Salman’s character in the film will undergo various transformations spanning different age group from 18 to 70-year-old guy. In fact, Priyanka was gearing to begin shooting for the film from August 10 with a Holi song sequence that was supposed to be picturised on her and Salman.