Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas now a married couple

Jodhpur: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are now husband and wife as they had their Catholic wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace here.

According to media reports, the groom’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiated Saturday’s Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands.

On Sunday, the bride and groom will continue their epic wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony.

It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honours her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honours Nick’s Christian upbringing.

Priyanka, 36, was a glowing bride in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids, and all of the groomsmen who included Priyanka’s brother Siddharth and Nick’s three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie.

Ralph Lauren is an important designer to the couple not only because he is a close friend of the actress but also because she and Nick, 26, both rocked Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala, which took place one week after their unofficial first date.

Ahead of their big weekend, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving in India together. Days later, they held a puja ceremony at Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra’s house in Mumbai to spiritually celebrate the upcoming event.

Weeks beforehand, Priyanka celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam and had a bridal shower in New York City.

The couple first began talking in 2016 via Twitter, and met in person for the first time at a party for the Academy Awards in 2017.