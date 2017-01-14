Priyanka Chopra injured on Quantico set

Mumbai: Bollywood actress was Priyanka Chopra hospitalised on Thursday night after a minor incident on the set of her TV show Quantico.
The 34 year old “Baywatch” actress has since been released by the doctor, and is now “resting comfortably” at home, sources said.
As per sources, the actress slipped and fell on her head while performing a stunt during the filming of the show on Thursday. She suffered a concussion. Then she was immediately rushed to the hospital.
The actress is expected to return to work on the hit ABC show
Notably, Priyanka made her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood as the lead of Quantico, in which she plays an FBI recruit turned CIA agent.
She will also be starring in the upcoming film reboot of Baywatch.