Priyanka Chopra confirms attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding

Mumbai: Putting an end to the rumours for the past few days, Priyanka Chopra confirmed that she has been invited and is indeed attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wedding on May 19.

In a recent interview to an international publication, the Bollywood actress confirmed that she has been invited and is indeed attending the royal wedding. Priyanka also mentioned in her interview that even though she is extremely excited, she isn’t sure of the dress she will be wearing for her close friend’s (Meghan) special day.

However, the bigger question that was still looming – will Priyanka be one of Meghan’s bridesmaid at the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle? To that, Priyanka said that she isn’t one of the bridesmaid. The actress feels that this wedding isn’t just life-changing for the couple tying the knot, but also for the world that needs to see strong women icons. And Priyanka feels that Meghan has the potential to be that.

Priyanka and Meghan are quite close, so much so that the actress even wrote a beautiful essay for her friend and described as a ‘princess for the people’. Priyanka feels that Meghan has a strong voice and is an ambitious girl and the world definitely needs more role models like her.