Private Hospitals likely to cease work on May 25

Bhubaneswar: The All Odisha Private Medical Establishments’ Forum (AOPMEF) has wrote a letter to the Health and Family Welfare and Law Minister Pratap Jena urging him to expedite registration and renewal process of private hospitals within a month failing which the body will resort to cease work agitation on May 25.

“We urge the government to expedite registration and renewal process of private hospital within a period of one month (24-5-2018), failing which we will go for cease work agitation on May 25”, the letter stated.

The private hospitals’ body also requested the state government to register new hospitals and renewal of old hospitals including approval of fire and house planning rules within 30 days.

As per the rules of the Central Government, the State Government should lift the differences and include government hospitals into the Clinical Establishment Rule by which the public will be benefited, the letter read.

The Security Rules applicable for the government establishments will also be applicable for clinical establishment, the private hospital’s body said.

“The fear triggered by District authorities over the private clinical establishments like show cause notice, rejection of application and surprise visits are a big drawback. District-level authorities having technical knowledge should be responsible for registration process”, said AOPMEF president Dr Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The fire and pollution control rules for the healthcare institutions with less than 100 beds should be like that of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Haryana, he said.

“The State Government should form State-level Clinical Establishment Council in Odisha”, said AOPMEF secretary Dr Indramani Jena.

By the time the above demands are fulfilled, the government should provide provisional registration to all clinical establishments to make them operational, he added.