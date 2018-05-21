Private hospitals in Odisha to cease work on May 25

Bhubaneswar: All private hospitals in the State will go for a 24-hour cease work strike on May 25 to pitch for their demand for an amendment in the Odisha Clinical Establishment Act, 1990, following which all private hospitals in the state will remain closed on the same day.

The All Odisha Private Medical Establishment Forum (AOPMEF) took the decision during a meeting at the IMA Institute here on Sunday.

The Odisha Clinical Establishment Act, 1990 is a hindrance for easy registration and renewal of private health facilities. Though the State Government had been apprised of the matter back in 2014, no action has been taken in this regard so far. Therefore, the forum has decided to observe a 24-hour strike on May 25, said a member of the outfit.

“We have decided to close all private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres from 6 am on May 25 to 6 am on May 26,” said AOPMEF spokesperson Subrat Jena.

We would approach the Government to commence registration of new clinical establishments and renewal of old establishments without any delay. We hope the protest will be a success, he added.

Notably, the AOPMEF had wrote a letter to the Health and Family Welfare and Law Minister Pratap Jena urging him to expedite registration and renewal process of private hospitals within a month failing which the body will resort to cease work agitation on May 25.

The private hospitals’ body had also requested the state government to register new hospitals and renewal of old hospitals including approval of fire and house planning rules within 30 days.

As per the rules of the Central Government, the State Government should lift the differences and include government hospitals into the Clinical Establishment Rule by which the public will be benefited, the body had mentioned in the letter.

The Security Rules applicable for the government establishments will also be applicable for clinical establishment, the private hospital’s body had demanded in its letter.