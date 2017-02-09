Private employees to get leave for panchayat polls

Bhubaneswar: The state government has asked all private organisations, industries and business houses to give leave to employees for voting during the upcoming panchayat elections. The State Election Commission (SEC) had appealed the state government to arrange leaves for employees of private firms for voting.

The state will conduct voting for panchayat, zilla parishad members and ward members in the three tier elections on February 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21. On SEC’s request, the Labour department and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) have directed all industrial houses, private firms and other businesses to give their employees leave for polling.

Earlier, the state government had declared one day holiday for polling for employees of all government undertakings and departments working in their block of polling and three days for those working outside their district of polling.