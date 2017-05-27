Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe

Cuttack: A private bus named “Nisha” on its way from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack caught fire on Saturday afternoon after hitting a bike.

The incident took palce near Cuttack Sadar police station on NH-5 in Odisha.

Fortunately, no loss of life has been reported and the biker has sustained minor injuries in the mishap. All passengers are reportedly safe.

The private bus “Nisha” has completely gutted in the fire.

On being informed about the incident the police and fire personnel arrived at the spot and efforts were on to douse the fire.

The driver and helper of the bus are absconding after the incident, as per sources.