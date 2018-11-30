Prithvi Shaw out of first Test against Australia

Sydney: In a massive blow to team India, young batting star Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia in Adelaide due to an ankle injury.

Shaw, who scored a sparkling debut century in the first Test against the Windies in October, injured his left ankle while he was attempting to catch a big hit from opener Max Bryant during the practice match against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney on Thursday.

The right-hander scored 66 runs from 69 balls before he was bowled around his legs in the practice game.

The BCCI in a release said, Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury. He will be unavailable for the First Test against Australia in Adelaide.

“Shaw will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest,” the BCCI further stated.