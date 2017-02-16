Prisoner No. 9435: Sasikala’s first night in jail

Bengaluru: AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala Natarajan spent her first night at the Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru on Wednesday after she was convicted in the disproportionate assets case.

As per reports, she has been given a normal cell and has spent the night sleeping on the floor on a straw mattress with a blanket.

Sasikala reportedly woke up at 7:00 am on Thursday morning in the jail and would head for breakfast that has ‘puliogarae’ (tamarind rice) on the menu. She is not being given any VIP treatment in the jail. and is sharing her cell number 2, which is 8 × 10 feet, with two other women inmates.

Registered as ‘qaidi’(prisoner) number 9435, Sasikala is likely to be given the task of making candles or incense sticks and will be paid Rs 50 per day for the labour. She has also been given a table fan in her cell and will be given three white and blue saris that are supposed to be the uniform for the women inmates of the jail.

She had reportedly requested for a separate cell with a cot and a television set a helper to get her home-cooked food. She had asked for home cooked food to be served to her in jail citing health reasons, saying she was a sugar patient. She had also requested for mineral water and hot water to be made available to her 24×7. However, all these requested had been rejected.

VK Sasikala Natarajan surrendered before the Bengaluru court on Wednesday as the Supreme Court refused to give her more time

Sasikala was convicted on Tuesday by the Supreme Court in the Rs 60 crore disproportionate assets case and was ordered to surrender immediately to serve a four year jail term. The order, however, resulted in the cancellation of her bid to be the next Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.