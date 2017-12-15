Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to marry on May 19

London: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will marry on May 19 at Windsor Castle and have gone against royal tradition by choosing to wed on a Saturday, it was revealed today.
Football fans are bemused because they have chosen to walk down the aisle on FA Cup Final day even though Harry’s best man Prince William is FA President and usually presents its famous trophy to the winners.
But crucially May 19 ensures that their wedding will not overshadow the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s third child in April and allow her the time to recover.
Harry and his fiancee have also chosen not to marry on a bank holiday weekend, which had been demanded by many working Britons.
One royal source informed that Harry and Meghan were keen for the wedding to be on a Saturday so that as many members of the public who wanted to watch on television or visit Windsor on the day would be able to.
‘They remain hugely grateful for the messages of support they have received from people all over the world,’ an aide said.