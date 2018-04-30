Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Nation on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi On Monday wished the nation on Buddha Purnima, modi tweeted ” The message of lord Buddha sprade far and wide, here are some glimpses from my visits overseas, during which I have had the honour to pay tributes to Lord buddha.

“India is blessed with a rich Buddhist heritage. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was deeply influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha. Sharing pictures from various parts of India, where I got the opportunity to pray to Lord Buddha,” he said.

Modi said the teachings of Lord Buddha remained relevant even today.

“The teachings of Lord Buddha are extremely relevant in the 21st century. His was a life devoted to alleviating suffering and removing injustice from society. His compassion has endeared him to millions. Buddha Purnima is observed by the Buddhist community across the globe.