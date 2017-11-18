Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks ideas for Mann Ki Baat on Nov 26

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to share their ideas for his November`s Mann Ki Baat.

“What are your ideas for this month`s Mann Ki Baat, which will be held on Sunday, 26th November? Share them with me on the Narendra Modi Mobile App. http://nm4.in/dnldapp.

“Dial 1800-11-7800 and record a message for Mann Ki Baat. You can also write on the MyGov open forum and share inputs for this month`s Mann Ki Baat,” the Prime Minister said in his tweet.

MyGov website also asked people to give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Mann Ki Baat is a radio programme hosted by Modi on the last Sunday of every month.