Headlines

Prime accused in Pramodini Roul acid attack case sent to three days police remand

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
acid attack

Jagatsinghpur: In a development in the Pramodini Roul acid attack case, the Jagatsinghpur SDJM Court today sent prime accused Santosh Bedanta to three-day police remand.

After eight years of the hide and seek, Odisha Police nabbed two persons in connection with the 2009 acid attack case of Pramodini Roul in Jagatsinghpur district.

The Odisha Human Rights Commission had on Sunday directed State Home Secretary and Jagatsinghpur Collector to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to the acid attack survivor.

While a special team of Jagatsinghpur police arrested Santosh, an Indian Army Jawan posted at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, from Kolkata and  Biswajit Dalsinghray was nabbed from Nayagarh.

Pramodini was 16-years-old when the prime accused Santosh assisted by Santosh threw acid on her when she was returning to her uncle’s house at Tirtol some eight years back, on April 18, over a suspected one-sided love affair, sources said.

Following the acid attack, Pramodini underwent treatment and series of surgeries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for long with loss of her eyesight.

However, police failed to nab the accused and the case was even closed in 2012 citing ‘No Clue’.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.5K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.8K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
train derailment train derailment
1.3K
Headlines

3 killed, 9 injured in train derailment in Uttar Pradesh

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top