Prime accused in Pramodini Roul acid attack case sent to three days police remand

Jagatsinghpur: In a development in the Pramodini Roul acid attack case, the Jagatsinghpur SDJM Court today sent prime accused Santosh Bedanta to three-day police remand.

After eight years of the hide and seek, Odisha Police nabbed two persons in connection with the 2009 acid attack case of Pramodini Roul in Jagatsinghpur district.

The Odisha Human Rights Commission had on Sunday directed State Home Secretary and Jagatsinghpur Collector to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to the acid attack survivor.

While a special team of Jagatsinghpur police arrested Santosh, an Indian Army Jawan posted at Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir, from Kolkata and Biswajit Dalsinghray was nabbed from Nayagarh.

Pramodini was 16-years-old when the prime accused Santosh assisted by Santosh threw acid on her when she was returning to her uncle’s house at Tirtol some eight years back, on April 18, over a suspected one-sided love affair, sources said.

Following the acid attack, Pramodini underwent treatment and series of surgeries at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for long with loss of her eyesight.

However, police failed to nab the accused and the case was even closed in 2012 citing ‘No Clue’.