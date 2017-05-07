Primary students to get diary notebooks this academic session

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to attract students to State-run schools, the State Government has decided to circulate diary notebooks to the primary and upper primary level school students from this academic session.

The decision has been initiated at a review meeting chaired by School & Mass Education (S&ME) Secretary Ranjana Chopra here on Friday.

The diary featuring all the details about yearly plans, school programmes, and schemes for students and process of imparting education would be distributed to students in June.

As the free textbooks are still not available in all the schools, the Government has decided to supply the books by June 18.

Notably, 30 percent of the schools are yet to get free textbooks. While 80 per cent to 90 per cent of textbooks have been distributed in schools in coastal districts, only 55 per cent to 86 per cent of books have reached the schools in Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Boudh and Subarnapur districts.