Prices of petrol, diesel rises up in the new year

New Delhi: Petrol price was on Sunday hiked by Rs 1.29 per litre while diesel rate was increased by Rs 0.97 per litre. Revised prices will take effect from midnight. The revision in rates announced is excluding VAT.

After the revision, petrol would cost Rs 70.60 per litre in the national capital, while diesel will be sold at Rs 57.82 per litre. The rates were last revised on December 16, when petrol was increased by Rs 2.21 a litre while diesel was hiked by Rs 1.79 per litre.

Earlier in the day, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was hiked by a steep 8.6 per cent and subsidized LPG rate raised by Rs 2 per cylinder which is the eighth increase in cooking gas price in seven months.

The subsidized LPG rate was hiked by Rs 2 per 14.2-kg cylinder and it would now cost Rs 434.71 a cylinder as against Rs 432.71 previously.