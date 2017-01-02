PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Prices of petrol, diesel rises up in the new year

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Petrol,diesel prices up

New Delhi: Petrol price was on Sunday hiked by Rs 1.29 per litre while diesel rate was increased by Rs 0.97 per litre. Revised prices will take effect from midnight. The revision in rates announced is excluding VAT.

After the revision, petrol would cost Rs 70.60 per litre in the national capital, while diesel will be sold at Rs 57.82 per litre. The rates were last revised on December 16, when petrol was increased by Rs 2.21 a litre while diesel was hiked by Rs 1.79 per litre.

Earlier in the day, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) or jet fuel price was hiked by a steep 8.6 per cent and subsidized LPG rate raised by Rs 2 per cylinder which is the eighth increase in cooking gas price in seven months.

The subsidized LPG rate was hiked by Rs 2 per 14.2-kg cylinder and it would now cost Rs 434.71 a cylinder as against Rs 432.71 previously.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
42.8K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
5.5K
Entertainment

Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2
2.2K
Headlines

Train derailed near Kanpur: 2 dead and 43 injured
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.2K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
bird flu in odisha bird flu in odisha
2.0K
Headlines

Bird flu scare in Odisha
To Top