Prez Ram Nath Kovind addresses nation on Independence Day eve

New Delhi: Addressing the nation on the eve of 70th Independence Day on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind said it is time the citizens take inspiration from those who gave their lives for the nation and move forward.

He said the country is indebted to those who laid down their lives for our independence.

In his first address to the nation, on the eve of 71st Independence Day, he hailed the government’s demonetisation decision and the people’s “wholehearted” support in the battle against corruption and black money, voluntarily giving up LPG fuel subsidy and the roll out of Goods and Services Tax.

He referred to Gandhi, Nehru, Patel, Bose and various other freedom fighters and also invoked Jana Sangh ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, saying New India must include “that integral humanist component that is in our DNA and which has defined our country and our civilisation”.

Recalling the role of freedom fighters, Kovind said people need to draw inspiration from them and imbibe their spirit and invoke it in the task of nation building.