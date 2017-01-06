Prez, Naveen at Prabasi Odia Conclave

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Prabasi Odia Conclave today at the national capital of which today was the inaugural evening. The three day event will conclude on January 8.

Speaking to the non resident Odias, Chief Minister Patnaik invited them to host the conclave in Bhubaneswar. “The state will give you a warm homecoming,” he said. He also laid emphasis on their role in the development of Odisha in the next 20 years when the state will complete 100 years of formation.

President Pranab Mukherjee praised the hospitality of Odias and highlighted the rich culture of the state while Petroleum minister Pradhan said Odias are an aspiring people and can grow to great heights in future if given the right opportunities.