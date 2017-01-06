Headlines

Prez, Naveen at Prabasi Odia Conclave

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
CM at Prabasi Odia

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well as Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the Prabasi Odia Conclave today at the national capital of which today was the inaugural evening. The three day event will conclude on January 8.

Speaking to the non resident Odias, Chief Minister Patnaik invited them to host the conclave in Bhubaneswar. “The state will give you a warm homecoming,” he said. He also laid emphasis on their role in the development of Odisha in the next 20 years when the state will complete 100 years of formation.

President Pranab Mukherjee praised the hospitality of Odias and highlighted the rich culture of the state while Petroleum minister Pradhan said Odias are an aspiring people and can grow to great heights in future if given the right opportunities.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

barabati ODI barabati ODI
5.3K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
BSNL BSNL
5.2K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
free data free data
4.8K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.4K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
2.1K
Culture

‘Literary translation demands great deal of creativity…’
To Top