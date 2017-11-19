PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

President, VP continue to get less salary than top babus

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
salary

New Delhi: The President and the Vice-President continue to get less salary as compared to the top bureaucrats and service chiefs since the laws are yet to be amended to rectify an anomaly with the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations nearly two years ago.

The proposal for enhancement of the salaries of the President, the Vice-President and the Governors was prepared by the Union Home Ministry and forwarded to the Cabinet Secretariat more than a year ago for the approval of the Union Cabinet, according to sources.

However, no decision has been taken on it yet, sources said.

At present, the President gets Rs 1.50 lakh per month, the Vice-President Rs 1.25 lakh and a Governor of a state Rs 1.10 lakh.

After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s awards on January 1, 2016, the Cabinet Secretary, who is the top-most bureaucrat in the country, gets Rs 2.5 lakh per month and a Secretary in the Union government draws Rs 2.25 lakh per month.

However, the President’s current salary is less than the chiefs of the three armed forces, who draw salary equivalent to the cabinet secretary.

According to the proposal, salary of the President may go up to Rs 5 lakh, the Vice-President’s salary will increase to Rs. 3.5 lakh and a Governor’s to Rs 3 lakh per month.

Salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors were last hiked in 2008 when the Parliament had approved a three-fold increase.

Till 2008, the President’s salary was Rs 50,000, the Vice-President’s Rs 40,000 and a Governor’s Rs 36,000 per month.

 

