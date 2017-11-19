PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi congratulate Manushi Chhillar for winning Miss World Title

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top leaders who congratulated Manushi Chhillar for winning the coveted “Miss World 2017” title.

“Congratulations Manushi Chhillar! India is proud of your accomplishment,” PM Modi tweeted on Saturday after Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World beauty pageant for the year 2017.

The 20-year-old won the beauty pageant 17 years after Priyanka Chopra brought home the coveted title in the year 2000.

“Best wishes to Manushi Chhillar for winning the Miss World title. May this inspire every young woman in our country to achieve her dreams, in whichever field she chooses,” President Kovind tweeted.

Chhillar, a medical student from Haryana, took a one-year break from studies to focus on representing India at the international pageant.

Chhillar aims to become a cardiac surgeon and has plans of opening non-profit hospitals in rural areas.

On Saturday, Chhillar won the title at a glittering event in Sanya, China, ending a 16-year drought for India at the international pageant.

She is the sixth Indian to win the title and the first since Priyanka Chopra won the crown in 2000.

